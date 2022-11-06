MQS Management LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

MQS Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $148.66 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

