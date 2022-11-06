MQS Management LLC Cuts Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

MQS Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 645.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

NYSE MTH opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.