MQS Management LLC Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

