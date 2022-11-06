MQS Management LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MQS Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

