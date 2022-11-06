2,218 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.81.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.