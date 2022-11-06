MQS Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 350.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $68.06 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.