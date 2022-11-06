MQS Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

MQS Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $43.40 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.