Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Holdings Decreased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC reduced its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SASR opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

