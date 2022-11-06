MQS Management LLC Sells 4,567 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

MQS Management LLC lowered its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

