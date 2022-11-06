MQS Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 63.3% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 317,826 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Emerson Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,879,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Trading Down 9.0 %

AYX stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alteryx Company Profile

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.