MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,301,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,347.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 289,427 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,571,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 508,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 164,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $48.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

