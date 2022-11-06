MQS Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

MQS Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $14,479,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170,543 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 185,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IART stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $73.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

