MQS Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Linde by 71.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $308.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.48. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

