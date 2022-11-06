2,682 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 91.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 16.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Atkore Trading Up 1.2 %

About Atkore

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.