MQS Management LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

MQS Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

