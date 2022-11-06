MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 179.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,398,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.39) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.8 %

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.99 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

