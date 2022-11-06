MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 394,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,037 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 202,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $61.93 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

