MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,914 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547,862 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.93.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of JACK opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $105.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

