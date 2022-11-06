Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,474.50.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,802.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,941.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

