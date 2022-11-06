Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 598,716 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 598,716 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

