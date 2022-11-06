Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Generac by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Generac by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Generac by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Generac by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Generac by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Generac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

