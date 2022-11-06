Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186,790 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 76.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 190.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,045,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

