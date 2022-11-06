LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,577 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE LYB opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

