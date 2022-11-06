Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Catalent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 5.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Catalent by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In related news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Up 0.5 %

CTLT opened at $42.45 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

