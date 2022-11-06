Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,645 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 316.7% in the second quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

