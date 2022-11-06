Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $284.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.34 and a 200-day moving average of $246.40. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

