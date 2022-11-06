Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 7,336 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,577 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $171.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

