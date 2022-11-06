Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 12,130,985 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,130,985 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 74,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,827,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

