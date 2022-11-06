Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires Shares of 1,470 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.21.

Shares of ALB opened at $284.99 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.34 and a 200-day moving average of $246.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

