Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 8,532 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

