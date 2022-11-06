Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $61.90 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.51.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

