Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 9,304 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.
Newell Brands stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
