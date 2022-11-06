Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.59 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.