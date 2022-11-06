abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.18.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PH opened at $298.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.