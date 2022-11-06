Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE MC opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

