Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,576,000 shares of company stock worth $96,215,300 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.3 %

Blackstone stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

