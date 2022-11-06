MQS Management LLC Grows Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after acquiring an additional 509,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wipro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wipro by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Wipro Price Performance

Wipro Company Profile

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.85.

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.