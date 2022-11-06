MQS Management LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 86,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
GILD stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $81.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
