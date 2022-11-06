MQS Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

MQS Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.50 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

