MQS Management LLC Invests $256,000 in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,405 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 946,715 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 726,131 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 502.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 436,947 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 112,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PGTI opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.81.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
