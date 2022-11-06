MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

AAWW opened at $100.44 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

