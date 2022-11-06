MQS Management LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

