MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Banc of California by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Banc of California by 40.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 49,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Banc of California Stock Up 2.7 %

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $993.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.25. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Banc of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.