MQS Management LLC Buys 368 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 591.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 54.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $225,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Rapid7 Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $142.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

