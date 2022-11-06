MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

