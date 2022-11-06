MQS Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 752.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $229.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.50 and its 200 day moving average is $214.45. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

