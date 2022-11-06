M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortive by 31.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 70.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fortive by 83.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Fortive stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

