MQS Management LLC Invests $276,000 in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Radware by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 640,230 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 114.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 453,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 241,849 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 30.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 656,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 154,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,188 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.76 million, a PE ratio of -485.50, a PEG ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Radware had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Radware

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

