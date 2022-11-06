MQS Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $426,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,374. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THRM opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.26. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

