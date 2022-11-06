M&T Bank Corp Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,414 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PXD opened at $255.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.88 and a 200-day moving average of $242.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.